Adolph Cluss: From German Revolutionary to Architect of the American Capital

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Adolf Cluss (1825-1905), a native of Heilbronn, Germany, came to America after the failed German revolution of 1848. He established himself both in the German-American community and in the professional and intellectual milieu of Washington, D.C. and soon was considered one of the capital's most important architects. Using historic images, this lecture provides an introduction to Cluss’ architecture, placing his life and career in the context of German-American culture, history, and politics.

Presenter: Christof Mauch, professor of history, Ludwig Maximilian University, Munich

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin
