Bicycle / Race Book Talk & Community Ride - Sat, Aug 3

Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S Park St

Join the JUST Bikes Coalition in welcoming Adonia Lugo to Madison for a community bike ride, festivities and book talk. Adonia Lugo is the author of Bicycle/Race: Transportation, Culture & Resistance. All events are free

The event schedule is:

9:00 am: Helmet Fitting & bike checks

9:00 am: Bicycle themed children's story time

10:00 am: Neighborhood Bike Ride followed by lunch

11:30 am: Book Talk and Discussion with Dr. Adonia Lugo

Cultural anthropologist Adonia E. Lugo, PhD, teaches in the urban sustainability master's degree program at Antioch University Los Angeles. Lugo began investigating the cultural shift needed to support sustainable transportation during her doctoral work in Los Angeles, where she co-founded CicLAvia and the organization today known as People for Mobility Justice. Through The Untokening collective, she is a national leader in the emerging mobility justice movement that works to bring the complex mobility experiences of people of color and other marginalized groups into urban planning and decisionmaking. Her book, Bicycle / Race: Transportation, Culture, & Resistance, was published by Microcosm in 2018.