Adoption and unknown parentage can challenge genealogists. DNA can be a powerful tool for tackling these challenges and finding birth families. This workshop will discuss methods and resources for this work, including the following:

determining relevant state laws for accessing original birth certificates

predicting matches' relationships based on amount of shared DNA

finding related matches: shared matches/in-common-with matches

reviewing matches' trees to find common ancestors

building matches' trees backward and forward in time to find possible birth parents

developing and testing hypotheses for the possible birth parents

Two case studies will be covered that illustrate these steps.

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 9:00 to 3:00

Location: Memorial Library Room 126. (Click the link for more information about the Memorial Library location.)

Fee: $40