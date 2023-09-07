media release: Stop by Garver Canvas to meet the artist as her exhibition comes to a close. "Between Land and Sea" by Adriana Barrios will be featured in Garver Canvas September 7, 2023 - November 26, 2023.

Adriana Barrios is a queer, biracial, Latina, artist who grew up on the coastal borderlands of San Diego, California. Barrios received her Bachelor’s in Fine Arts degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio and is a Master of Fine Arts graduate from The University of Wisconsin-Madison. Barrios has extensive academic and professional experience in printmaking, exhibition design, and arts education. Barrios currently holds the position of Vice President at Santa Reparata International School of Art (SRISA) where she works closely with the US Admissions office and Florence team managing relationships with SRISA affiliates, students, alumni and prospective partners.

She has exhibited her artwork internationally in Italy and Mexico and nationally in New York, New Mexico, and Texas. Barrios' artwork presents a visual response to climate change alongside scientific field work that gives meaning to the social consequences of her lived experience. Barrios uses printmaking, paper making, video, and installation as a way to record and respond to the environmental changes currently happening along the California Coastline due to climate change.

Instagram: adriana_barrios_art

Website: http://www.adrianabarriosart.com

Gallery Hours:

Thursday: Noon – 6pm

Friday: Noon – 8pm

Saturday: Noon – 6pm

Sunday: Noon – 4pm

Closing Reception: November 26