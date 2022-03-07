media release: Between Land and Sea: March 7 - April 7, 2022, Madison College Art Gallery at Truax

Art Talk, March 25, 2022, 12 -1 PM (CST)

Adriana Barrios, recipient of the 2022 Edna Wiechers Arts in Wisconsin Award, presents Between Land and Sea. Barrios’ works are a record and response to climate change. Ghostly fonts on multi-layered prints delicately suggest danger and consequence as they hover over images of individuals whose lives have been impacted by extreme environmental distresses.