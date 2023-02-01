press release: 2023 Winter Writers Reading Series: Lind Pavilion & Zoom

Adrianna McCollum was awarded the Wisconsin Writers Association Jade Ring Nonfiction Award for “Mormon Girl and the Styrofoam Harem.” McCollum is a writer of nonfiction, fiction and poetry. Her work has been published in The Bark, A Year in Ink: Volume 15, Wisconsin Writers Anthology 2022, and Creative Wisconsin Magazine. She was recently featured in her hometown paper, the Oregon Observer. Her nonfiction mostly recounts her experiences coming of age as a motherless girl in Salt Lake City in the 1980s, while her poetry touches on themes of nature, identity, and motherhood.

Free (donations welcome); register for Zoom link at www.ShakeRagAlley.org or call the office.

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers (CWW), Wisconsin People & Ideas, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission through the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners.

In the tradition established by Edenfred, the Terry Family Foundation’s artist residence in Madison, writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time to focus on a project of their choice.

Between the months of January through March, writers stay in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artistic community. Visiting writers participate in readings and/or community outreach activities, including Wednesday evening Winter Writers Reading Series author talks and discussions.

In 2023 we are look forward to welcoming Wisconsin People & Ideas writing contest winners from the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts, and Letters; the Council for Wisconsin Writers contest winners; and the Jade Ring Writing Contest winners from the Wisconsin Writers Association.

All 2023 readings and discussions will be offered virtually via Zoom with some select evenings featuring in-person options. All reading begin at 7 pm.