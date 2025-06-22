Adrianne Blanks & the Oracles, Leah Brooke
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
courtesy Leah Brooke
A close-up of Leah Brooke.
Leah Brooke
media release: Step into the haunted haze of Adrianne Blanks & The Oracles—where gothic romance meets vintage jazz, surf rock, and cinematic soul.
Adrianne Blanks & The Oracles
SULTRY JAZZ | COCKTAIL NOIR
Tales of mystery & suspense, unknown terrors, and gothic romance
Burlesque performer turned femme fatale frontwoman, Adrianne Blanks joined by her wickedly talented guitarist Dillon Young conjuring a unique musical style of cocktail noir with a playful point of view sure to put you in the mood for a sensual spin across the dance floor.
Vampires. Witches. Deep-sea monsters.
This isn’t just a concert—it’s a séance with sound.
For fans of Twin Temple and Bridge City Sinners.
Come dressed to impress the spirits.
pre-order vinyl now: https://pourhousepressing.myshopify.com/
LEAH BROOKE
Dark, bluesy, jazzy, pop-rock originals and a mix of irresistible covers delivered with a sprinkle of nerdy dry humor and a touch of awkward charismatic charm.
Lush. Mysterious. Hypnotic.
Join us for our Crucible debut—a night of ghostly grooves, vintage glamour, and strange delights.
RSVP now & summon your fellow dark romantics. https://www.facebook.com/events/1668780413774660