Adrianne Blanks & the Oracles, Leah Brooke

media release: Step into the haunted haze of Adrianne Blanks & The Oracles—where gothic romance meets vintage jazz, surf rock, and cinematic soul.

Adrianne Blanks & The Oracles

SULTRY JAZZ | COCKTAIL NOIR

Tales of mystery & suspense, unknown terrors, and gothic romance

Burlesque performer turned femme fatale frontwoman, Adrianne Blanks joined by her wickedly talented guitarist Dillon Young conjuring a unique musical style of cocktail noir with a playful point of view sure to put you in the mood for a sensual spin across the dance floor.

Vampires. Witches. Deep-sea monsters.

This isn’t just a concert—it’s a séance with sound.

For fans of Twin Temple and Bridge City Sinners.

Come dressed to impress the spirits.

pre-order vinyl now: https://pourhousepressing.myshopify.com/

LEAH BROOKE

Dark, bluesy, jazzy, pop-rock originals and a mix of irresistible covers delivered with a sprinkle of nerdy dry humor and a touch of awkward charismatic charm.

Lush. Mysterious. Hypnotic.

Join us for our Crucible debut—a night of ghostly grooves, vintage glamour, and strange delights.

RSVP now & summon your fellow dark romantics. https://www.facebook.com/events/1668780413774660