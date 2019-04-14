Adrienne Chung, K. Iver, I.S. Jones, Claire Luchette, Shaina Phenix, and Albert Reyes Morgan

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: April 14, 2022 • 7PM, Central Library - Community Rooms 301 & 302

Presented in partnership with the Program in Creative Writing, poetry and fiction from the 2021-22 Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing Fellows. This event will feature the work of Adrienne Chung, K. Iver, Itiola Jones, Claire Luchette, Shaina Phenix, and Albert Reyes Morgan. 

Info

Spoken Word
608-253-3658
