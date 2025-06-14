Adrienne Torf, Open Mic with Jori Costello

media release: Returning to NWMF for the first time in many years, Adrienne Torf will perform original piano compositions, poets from Voices of the Revolution will perform original poetry then, in a grand finale, theyll join together to perform the Freedom Now Suite, a sixteen-minute piece for spoken word, gospel singing and piano by Torf and her long-time collaborator, the late poet and activist June Jordan, which they performed at NWMF 25 years ago.

Voices of the Revolution is an eclectic collective of feminist voices telling truth through spoken word. Based in Lansing, Michigan, they perform in libraries, community centers, art galleries, or wherever theyre invited. Their work features their own poetry as well as poets such as Pat Parker and June Jordan. Created in 2018, their collaboration is based on love and respect that goes back decades. The group includes Kim Griffin, Susan Harris, Laurie Hollinger, Tari Muñiz, Lisa Sarno, Ruelaine Stokes, Shelia Burks and Rose Jangmi Cooper.

On the 2nd Saturday of each month, we will feature an artist that will be performing at the 2025 National Women's Music Festival. We are having fun with this series, getting previews of the upcoming festival performers and seeing new artists in the Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello. Please consider joining us.

$10 will get you a zoom concert for your household. However, this event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members need to send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. Click Here to become a Member

If you are interested in performing in the Open Mic,

please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com