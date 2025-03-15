Adult Beginner Pinball Workshop

media release: Learn the Basics of Pinball in a Fun and Relaxed Setting!

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM CST, third Saturdays, The Kickback Bar, 7622 Lisa Lane, Middleton, WI 53562

Cost: FREE!

Pinball is more than just a game—it’s one of the fastest-growing competitive social sports, with leagues and tournaments happening almost every day. Whether you’re curious about pinball or looking to sharpen your skills, this workshop is the perfect opportunity to dive in!

This event is open to everyone—whether you’re a complete beginner or just want to brush up on your skills. Bring your friends and make it a fun outing!

See you at The Kickback for an unforgettable introduction to the world of pinball!

No RSVP required. Just show up and have fun!