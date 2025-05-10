Adult Book Club, Slick, Night Again, Dicot, Get Well Now

× Expand courtesy Dicot Dicot on stage. Dicot

Madison DIY for A Cause fundraiser (for Community Immigration Law Center).

media release: A new monthly live music series—known as Madison DIY for A Cause—has been launched, which aims to raise awareness and funds for organizations working to make change in our community and abroad.

Shawn Bass and Katya Pierce from local group Or Does It Explode were driven to start this series to support and sustain our community. Each month will focus on a different cause and/or organization doing important work.

The series of shows will happen on the second Saturday of each month at the Neighborhood House, located at 29 S Mills St, Madison, WI 53715. Shows will run from 7pm-11pm, will be all-ages, and will feature a variety of musical acts in various genres of music. Donations of any amount will be accepted, with a suggested sliding scale of $5-15.

“We are striving to make these inclusive events. They are all ages. We will try to highlight different genres, so there is hopefully something for everyone to appreciate. Obviously, we have the closest ties to the alt/indie scene in town, so the first events will pull more from that pool. But we plan to expand to musicians from all genres. We are also trying to represent acts of all ages, from high school bands to college groups to older more established acts.” Says Shawn.

Organizations will be decided based on known efficacy of their work. The promoters aim to target organizations doing more direct support to individuals, rather than focusing on policy or lobbying. 100% of the proceeds will be donated, as the Neighborhood House has graciously offered their space free of charge and all the musicians are donating their time free of charge. Proof of donations will be posted on Instagram after the events.

Future events will be on May 10, June 14, July 12, August 9, September 13, October 11, November 8, and December 13.