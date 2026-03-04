Adult Camp Pawprint

Dane County Humane Society 5132 Voges Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53718

media release: Camp Pawprint isn’t just for kids anymore. Adults ages 18+ are invited to join us from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm for fun animal-related lessons and activities at the shelter! 

Our next Adult Camp Pawprint dates and themes are:

  • Friday, March 13 - Tiny Terrariums
  • Friday, April 24 - Beginners Knitting Class
  • Friday, May 22 - Birdhouse Decorating

While participants will be able to pet our classroom animals, they won't be able to have one-on-one interactions with our adoptable cats and dogs at this time. 

$20 per participant - Pre-registration required

Waiver & Policies:

Please review the Adult Camp Pawprint Policies and Waiver (updated December 2025) before registering. 

