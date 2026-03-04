Adult Camp Pawprint
Dane County Humane Society 5132 Voges Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
media release: Camp Pawprint isn’t just for kids anymore. Adults ages 18+ are invited to join us from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm for fun animal-related lessons and activities at the shelter!
Our next Adult Camp Pawprint dates and themes are:
- Friday, March 13 - Tiny Terrariums
- Friday, April 24 - Beginners Knitting Class
- Friday, May 22 - Birdhouse Decorating
While participants will be able to pet our classroom animals, they won't be able to have one-on-one interactions with our adoptable cats and dogs at this time.
$20 per participant - Pre-registration required
Waiver & Policies:
Please review the Adult Camp Pawprint Policies and Waiver (updated December 2025) before registering.