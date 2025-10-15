Adult Craft Club
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Join us for a night of crafting. Come color with us on artist-designed coloring sheets from Creativebug and learn a few doodling patterns to try. Coloring can be a tool for practicing good mental health by helping us to destress and improve mindfulness.
Space is limited; registration is required and opens October 8 at https://www.mcfarlandlibrary.org/adult-craft-club-9
