ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

Join us for a night of crafting. Come color with us on artist-designed coloring sheets from Creativebug and learn a few doodling patterns to try. Coloring can be a tool for practicing good mental health by helping us to destress and improve mindfulness.

Space is limited; registration is required and opens October 8 at https://www.mcfarlandlibrary.org/adult-craft-club-9

Crafts
Recreation
608-838-9030
please enable javascript to view
