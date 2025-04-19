Adult Easter Egg Hunt

media release: Wait, wine in an Easter Egg? You bet your cottontail.

Fill the bunnymobile with friends, family, neighbors, co-workers or random strangers on the street and set the GPS for destination: #wisconsinsbestwine. Dust off your bunny ears, dig out those Easter bonnets and run like a bunny to fill your Easter basket with eggs. Find wine prizes and treats in the eggs. No one should hop away empty handed.

Stick around after the big hunt for a costume contest, music by Daniel Nordstrom 1-4 p.m., cornhole games and more.

So get your BUNNY on and hop on over to the vineyard for some serious grown-up fun. It's time to hunt eggs for wine.

As always, please remember that Botham Vineyards is a smoke-free venue, buildings and grounds. Please leave Rover at home unless he's a service dog. Picnics welcome, but carry-in alcohol is strictly prohibited. Must be 21 to hunt for eggs.