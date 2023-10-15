RSVP for Adult Prom

media release: The Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin will be hosting their first Adult Prom Fundraiser! This prom is '80s inspired and includes a live DJ playing classic 80s hits, swag, themed drinks, a dessert bar, raffle prizes, and more!

This event is open to the entire community! Grab your friends, get dressed up, and come dance the night away with us while raising money for a great cause!

7 PM to 10 PM, October 21, 2023, Keva Sports Center - Middleton. Ticket sales end October 15th, 2023.

Single tickets: $50, Couples: $90. Optional add-ons: Corsages ($15) and Boutonnieres ($10)

The Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin serves 10 counties in south central and southwestern WI and is dedicated to supporting all individuals impacted by Autism through resources, advocacy, support, and social events.