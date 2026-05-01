Adult Show & Tell

× Expand DMNX Photo Emily Winter at a past Words With Nerds event. Emily Winter

media release: Here's how it works:

-Grab a $10 ticket here.

-BYOB to the community space Aubergine on Saturday, May 9. Doors at 7, show at 7:30.

-If you're feeling inspired, bring an object to talk about. Could be something from childhood, adulthood, an old diary, an heirloom, anything! You don't have to be a professional performer to participate.

-When you arrive, throw your name in the hat.

-If your name is selected, you'll be invited to talk about your object for up to five minutes. Three friendly panelists will ask you Qs about your object if you don't fill up your five minutes. (The panelists are City Cast Madison host Bianca Martin, comedian Chris Calogero, and local teacher and union guy Mike Jones.)

-Enjoy a ~75 minute grownup Show and Tell!

This event is hosted by comedian and event producer Emily Winter (writer for NPR, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Nickelodeon, and E!)

***NOTE: Sometimes "adult" means "sex," but that's not what we're talking about here. :)