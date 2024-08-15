RSVP for Adult Summer Camp

media release: This NEW fundraiser is one you do NOT want to miss! Featuring summer camp activities and locally-brewed beverages, an exciting day of adventure, fun, and games await in support of children’s environmental education in southern Wisconsin. At Camp Aldo, for the suggested minimum donation, attendees will receive an aluminum cup to fill with the beverages (alcoholic and not) of their choice as they enjoy a camp experience designed for them. Add-on a retro-style t-shirt or sign-up to play Capture the Flag…This is the event of the summer that will have you reminiscing about your own camp days. Campers must be 21 years of age by the event date to register for Adult Summer Camp.

Adult Summer Camp: Saturday, August 24th from 2 to 7 pm

Registration for Adult Summer Camp opens May 15th. 20% discount on all registrations until June 1st, after which the minimum suggested donation is $50 per ticket.

Activities include: fort building, pond dipping, obstacle courses, survival challenges, camp crafts, nature art, capture the flag, yard games, campfire songs, and more.

Beverage partners include: Delta Beer Lab, Full Mile Beer Co, Rude Brew Kombucha, Starkweather Brewing Co, Working Draft Beer Co, and the City of Madison Water Wagon.

This is a ticketed event. FREE parking is available at Ahuska Park (400 E. Broadway) with a FREE shuttle, that willrun every 15-20 minutes. Food carts available for a fee.

Many thanks to our 2024 Partners for making this event possible.

Location: Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona

Date/Time: Saturday, August 24, 2024 ∙ 2 - 7 pm

Fee: Minimum suggested donation $50 ∙ Registration opens May 15th

Information: aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org or (608) 221-0404 x 1

Aldo Leopold Nature Center (ALNC) is a private, not-for-profit educational organization dedicated to the conservation land ethic of Aldo Leopold.The Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s mission is to engage and educate current and future generations, empowering them to respect, protect and enjoy the natural world. ALNC provides hands-on environmental programming for school children and their families, reaching tens of thousands of people annually. In addition, ALNC sponsors Nature Net: the Environmental Learning Network, which promotes environmental education for children byorganizing collaborative networks of nature centers throughout Wisconsin.