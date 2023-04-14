press release: Ben Franklin once said, “in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes,” but that doesn’t need to be a bad thing. Come explore the irreverent side of what scares us most.

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum honors the public pool tradition of kicking the kids out so adults can have the space to themselves (without the water or need for a swimsuit). This 21-and-up event series offers adults the opportunity to play like a grown-up for the evening—crawling, sliding, crafting, and dancing their way through the museum.

Featuring:

Madison Shakespeare Company performs the Bard’s ultimate death scene montage

Kicking the Bucket: Murder Ballads with Hoot’n Annie, live from the Wonderground’s Giant Bucket

Play chess (or Boggle, or Uno, or…) with Death!

(Un)Certainty: Instant Poems for Joint and Separate Filers

Get crafty with upcycled and shredded tax forms and ledgers

Answer life or death questions with Premier Trivia

Pay tribute to your favorite Star Trek Redshirt

Seal your fate with Oregon Trail Death Plinko

Tickets: $20 advance (advance sales end at noon on day of event); $25 at the door if available. Ages 21 & up.

Ticket cancellation/exchange policy.

Please note, this event is not affiliated with ADULT SWIM, the television and entertainment network—also, we don’t have a swimming pool.