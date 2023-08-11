press release: Calling all gamers, bookworms, Trekies, band nerds, mathletes, LARPers, Whovians, cosplayers, makers, coders, theater kids, straight-A-students, force-users, those who can still calculate THACO from memory, collectors, or anyone who has ever attended anything with “con” in the title. This is your night!

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum honors the public pool tradition of kicking the kids out so adults can have the space to themselves (without the water or need for a swimsuit). This 21-and-up event series offers adults the opportunity to play like a grown-up for the evening—crawling, sliding, crafting, and dancing their way through the museum.

MegaGeek Mashup activities

Activity list coming soon

Food & Drink

Bars on floor 2 and Wonderground

Little John’s Lunchbox cafe, floor 1

additional details coming soon

Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 day of the event. Bring the whole gang! A 10% discount will automatically be applied to orders of 10 or more tickets.