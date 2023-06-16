press release: Pack your bug spray & your feather boa for the most sensational Adult Swim mashup ever!

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum honors the public pool tradition of kicking the kids out so adults can have the space to themselves (without the water or need for a swimsuit). This 21-and-up event series offers adults the opportunity to play like a grown-up for the evening—crawling, sliding, crafting, and dancing their way through the museum.

More details and activity lists coming soon.

Tickets: $20 advance (advance sales end at noon on day of event); $25 at the door if available. Ages 21 & up. Bring the whole gang! A 10% discount will automatically be applied to online orders of 10 or more tickets.

Please note, this event is not affiliated with ADULT SWIM, the television and entertainment network—also, we don’t have a swimming pool.