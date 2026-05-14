Adult Swim

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Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

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Blast off with VO5 at Cosmic Prom

Adult Swim gets a supernova-sized glow up! We’re rolling out the galactic carpet for an interplanetary disco party with so much glam & rock even David Bowie would be jealous. Your ticket includes a live concert from beloved space oddities VO5a signature cocktail or mocktail, cosmic kitsch galore, and the chance to be crowned Cosmic Prom Monarch

Dress code: prom chic, cosmic chaos, full-on space suit, or whatever you happen to throw on that morning. Costumes are always welcome but never required. 

Adult Swim Presents: Cosmic Prom feat. VO5

Friday, June 5, 7–10 pm

  • $40 tickets in advance
  • $50 tickets day of event

Ages 21+ only!

Group discount: Bring the whole starship crew and get 10% off your order of 10+ tickets.

Info

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Special Events
608-256-6445
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