press release: Join us for a merry celebration of history, Hamilton, and the holidays!

Sharpen your quills and tune up your pipes for a night of musical merriment:

Arts and crafts, including quill pen calligraphy, wood burned ornaments, silhouette portraits, embroidery, paper wigs and tricorn hats, and printing press creations

Karaoke from Hamilton: An American Musical

Rap workshop with Anthony Cao, 6:30-7 p.m.

Founding Fathers trivia

Design a flag

Grown-ups only playtime in the museum exhibits

Drinks, snacks, artisanal pizza, and a themed specialty cocktail available for purchase from the Roman Candle, and more... Come see why Adult Swim is one of Madison’s favorite night-out activities!

Learn more and get tickets: http://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/event/adult-swim-holidays-on-hamilton/