press release: Deck the halls with lots of glue guns—Adult Swim gets crafty for the holidays

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum honors the public pool tradition of kicking the kids out so adults can have the space to themselves (without the water or need for a swimsuit). This 21-and-up event series offers adults the opportunity to play like a grown-up for the evening—crawling, sliding, crafting, and dancing their way through the museum.

$20 advance (advance sales end at noon on day of event).

$25 at the door

Ages 21 & up. Ticket cancellation/exchange policy.

Please note, this event is not affiliated with ADULT SWIM, the television and entertainment network—also, we don’t have a swimming pool.