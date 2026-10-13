Adult Swim
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Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Adult Swim: Scarewolves & Glampires
Bare your fangs, share your fit, and howl your way through the museum for a night where monsters serve looks, not just scares. Whether you’re more full moon or full glam, there’s a creature of the night waiting inside you. Join us for a night of shapeshifting style, creepy crafting, terrifying trivia, devilish dancing, and just enough camp to make Frank-N-Furter proud. Costumes encouraged but not required!
- Ages 21+
- $20 in advance
- $25 day of event
- Bring the whole crypt! Get 10% off for 10 or more tickets, applied automatically at checkout.