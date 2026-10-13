media release: Adult Swim: Scarewolves & Glampires

Bare your fangs, share your fit, and howl your way through the museum for a night where monsters serve looks, not just scares. Whether you’re more full moon or full glam, there’s a creature of the night waiting inside you. Join us for a night of shapeshifting style, creepy crafting, terrifying trivia, devilish dancing, and just enough camp to make Frank-N-Furter proud. Costumes encouraged but not required!