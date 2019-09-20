press release: Dames, dowagers, and doormen in downtown Madison!

Enjoy all of your favorite Adult Swim activities, with a special aristo-radical themed twist! General admission includes access to museum exhibits, live music, games, plenty of arts and crafts, and a little bit of friendly upstairs-downstairs competition.

You must be 21+ years old to attend Adult Swim. Photo ID required.

Come see why Adult Swim is one of Madison’s favorite night-out activities!

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum honors the public pool tradition of kicking the kids out so adults can have the space to themselves (without the water or need for a swimsuit). This 21-and-up event series offers adults the opportunity to play like a grown-up for the evening—crawling, sliding, crafting, and dancing their way through the museum. Adult Swim events are held 6-8 times a year, each with its own unique, photo-worthy theme. From Steampunk to Prohibition, Science Soirees to Prom, the topics and fun are endless.