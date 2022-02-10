press release: Adult Swim: Winter Weirderland, Friday, February 10, 5:30–9 pm

Weird is wonderful! Celebrate the unconventional and unexpected at an Adult Swim. Though the wind may howl and yetis prowl, Adult Swim is keeping it warm, wacky, and weird!

Activities include:

Sonic Adventure Zone , featuring the avant garde stylings of Laminal Animal and Brennan Connors & Stray Passage, joining forces for the first time to serve up a delicious and surprising sonic stew.

Anti/Valentine Deluxe Craft Add-On: Designed for those who love and hate Valentine’s Day alike, the Queen of Thorns will help you create an intricate up-cycled mosaic. Choose from heart magnet, a barrette, or a mini picture frame. $10 per person. Purchase your add-on ticket in advance or at Adult Swim (space is limited, subject to availability).

Dine & drink options: Full service indoor bar; grab a meal at our Lunchbox cafe or pick up a snack at our Wonderground camper concessions

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum honors the public pool tradition of kicking the kids out so adults can have the space to themselves (without the water or need for a swimsuit). This 21-and-up event series offers adults the opportunity to play like a grown-up for the evening—crawling, sliding, crafting, and dancing their way through the museum.