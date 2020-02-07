Adult Swim

press release: Shake off the dark days of winter with an incandescent museum party!

Featured activities:

Pop-up Performance by Madison Shakespeare

Paint glow-in-the-dark murals in the black-lit Art Studio

Screenprint your own black light t-shirt (BYO shirt) or poster

Enjoy a phosphorescent cocktail

Make LED fashion accessories

Put on a shadow puppet show

Dance to our DJ’s gleaming beats

Special Add-On Activities: