Adult Swim

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Shake off the dark days of winter with an incandescent museum party!

Featured activities:

Shake off the dark days of winter with an incandescent museum party!

  • Pop-up Performance by Madison Shakespeare

Paint glow-in-the-dark murals in the black-lit Art Studio

Screenprint your own black light t-shirt (BYO shirt) or poster

Enjoy a phosphorescent cocktail

Make LED fashion accessories

  • Put on a shadow puppet show
  • Dance to our DJ’s gleaming beats

Special Add-On Activities:

  • Add-On: Blacklight Glow Mini-Diorama Craft an otherworldly mini-diorama with built-in black light illumination. (Pictured right.) Choose from dinosaurs, aliens, and other strange figures. Limited seats available.  $12 advance; $14 at the door (if available).

Info

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Special Events
608-256-6445
