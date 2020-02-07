Adult Swim
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Shake off the dark days of winter with an incandescent museum party!
Featured activities:
- Pop-up Performance by Madison Shakespeare
Paint glow-in-the-dark murals in the black-lit Art Studio
Screenprint your own black light t-shirt (BYO shirt) or poster
Enjoy a phosphorescent cocktail
Make LED fashion accessories
- Put on a shadow puppet show
- Dance to our DJ’s gleaming beats
Special Add-On Activities:
- Add-On: Blacklight Glow Mini-Diorama Craft an otherworldly mini-diorama with built-in black light illumination. (Pictured right.) Choose from dinosaurs, aliens, and other strange figures. Limited seats available. $12 advance; $14 at the door (if available).
