Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Can you dig it? Groove out at Adult Swim: Green Vibes Only!

Get down (to earth) with a far-out night of eco-friendly fun! Get weird with upcycled crafts, compost your competition at trivia, and navigate our recycled obstacle course without leaving a carbon footprint. Join your fellow garden girlies, plant daddies, and eco-enbys as we party like it’s Earth Day every day.

Friday, April 10 5:30–9 pm

  • $20 tickets in advance
  • $25 tickets day of event

Ages 21+ only!

Group discount: Round up a squad of 10 or more future friends and get 10% off your ticket order.

