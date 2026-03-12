media release:

Can you dig it? Groove out at Adult Swim: Green Vibes Only!

Get down (to earth) with a far-out night of eco-friendly fun! Get weird with upcycled crafts, compost your competition at trivia, and navigate our recycled obstacle course without leaving a carbon footprint. Join your fellow garden girlies, plant daddies, and eco-enbys as we party like it’s Earth Day every day.

Adult Swim: Green Vibes Only

Friday, April 10 5:30–9 pm

$20 tickets in advance

$25 tickets day of event

Ages 21+ only!

Group discount: Round up a squad of 10 or more future friends and get 10% off your ticket order.