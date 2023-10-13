Adult Swim
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Adult Swim: Halloweird:
Ghoulish, gruesome & grim—celebrate an offbeat Friday the 13th with our most sinister Swim yet! Will you survive the night?
Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum borrows the public pool tradition of kicking out the kids so adults can have the place to themselves (just without the water, swimsuits, or axe murderer standing right behind you!) This 21+ event series gives adults the space to play like a grown-up—crawling, slithering, crafting, drinking, and "Thriller"-dancing your way through the museum.
Tickets
- $20 advance
- $25 day of event
- Bring out your dead! For zombie hordes of 10 or more, get 10% off your ticket order.