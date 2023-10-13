media release: Adult Swim: Halloweird:

Ghoulish, gruesome & grim—celebrate an offbeat Friday the 13th with our most sinister Swim yet! Will you survive the night?

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum borrows the public pool tradition of kicking out the kids so adults can have the place to themselves (just without the water, swimsuits, or axe murderer standing right behind you!) This 21+ event series gives adults the space to play like a grown-up—crawling, slithering, crafting, drinking, and "Thriller"-dancing your way through the museum.

