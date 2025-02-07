media release: Bring your bestie, your crush, or your sweetie and experience the undeniable attraction of Adult Swim: Heart Attack! Indulge in a swoon-worthy night of frivolity and fun, including stupidly cute crafts, sparkling Shakespearean scenes, charming custom cocktails, and activities that’ll sweep you off your feet.

Adult Swim: Heart Attack!

Friday, February 7, 5:30–9 pm

$20 tickets in advance

$25 tickets day of event

Ages 21+ only!

Group discount: Bring the whole squad and get 10% off your order of 10+ tickets!

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum borrows the public pool tradition of kicking out the kids so adults can have the place to themselves (just without actual swimming). Adult Swim makes space to play like a grown-up—crafting, drinking, and swooning your way through the museum.

Adult Swim is presented by Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.