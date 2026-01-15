media release: New in town? Looking for a group of lovable slackers who will keep you company at the coffee shop? Head down to Madison Children’s Museum and connect with fellow friendship-seekers IRL. Take your search offline while you enjoy friendship-sparking activities guided by our expertly nerdy staff. Team up with new folks to test your trivia skills. Meet new pals over crafts and activities while you sip on specialty cocktails. Start 2026 off with a bunch of new besties!

Ages 21+ ONLY

$20 in advance

$25 day of the event

Bring the whole sleigh team! Get 10% off for 10 or more tickets, applied automatically at checkout.

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum borrows the public pool tradition of kicking out the kids so adults can have the place to themselves (just without actual swimming). Adult Swim makes space to play like a grown-up—crafting, drinking, and friending your way through the museum.