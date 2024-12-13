media release: Deck the halls with lots of glitter glue—Adult Swim gets kitschy for the holidays!

Don your ugliest sweater for an evening of tasteful tackiness and gaudy holiday kitsch! This 21+ event offers adults the chance to play, craft, carouse, and carol their way through the museum. Get your tickets now!

Featured Activities

Holiday Croon-tacular with MELVIS , 7 pm & 8 pm

, 7 pm & 8 pm Premiere Trivia : Kitsch-tacular edition! 6, 7, and 8 pm

: Kitsch-tacular edition! 6, 7, and 8 pm Nostalgic Gift-Making : Revisit some favorite holiday crafts from childhood and make something to take home to Mom!

: Revisit some favorite holiday crafts from childhood and make something to take home to Mom! Beard Bling : Glam up your goatee, spruce up your sideburns, and fancify your facial hair with beads and gems

: Glam up your goatee, spruce up your sideburns, and fancify your facial hair with beads and gems ...and more!

Friday, December 13, 5:30–9 pm

$20 tickets in advance

$25 tickets day of event

Ages 21+ only! Group discount: Gather 'round the craft table with 10 or more friends and get 10% off your ticket order.

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum borrows the public pool tradition of kicking out the kids so adults can have the place to themselves (just without the water or swimsuits.) This 21+ event series gives adults the space to play like a grown-up—crafting, drinking, and dancing your way through the museum. Please note, this event is not affiliated with ADULT SWIM, the television and entertainment network—they were actually very chill about it. Also, we don’t have a swimming pool.

