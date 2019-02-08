Adult Swim

press release: The end of the world has never been this much fun. Join us for a party exploring all things post-apocalyptic—from Armageddon to Zombies!

Apocalypse Crafting: Make a wearable sundial, weave a paracord bracelet, practice your emergency knot-tying, and make a tinfoil hat* to ward off the aliens! *while tinfoil lasts

Zombify Yourself : Apply your own face paint and take a frightening photo in our photo booth

Survival Trivia: Test your odds of perseverance

A Brief History of the End of the World: Hear our panel of guest experts

Live Music: Contemplate our "life out of balance" as Disaster Passport performs its live score to Koyaanisqatsi

As with all Adult Swims: enjoy cocktails, other drinks, snacks, and artisanal pizza from The Roman Candle—and grown-ups-only playtime in the museum!

