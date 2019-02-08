Adult Swim

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The end of the world has never been this much fun. Join us for a party exploring all things post-apocalyptic—from Armageddon to Zombies!

  • Apocalypse Crafting: Make a wearable sundial, weave a paracord bracelet, practice your emergency knot-tying, and make a tinfoil hat* to ward off the aliens! *while tinfoil lasts
  • Zombify Yourself: Apply your own face paint and take a frightening photo in our photo booth
  • Survival Trivia: Test your odds of perseverance
  • A Brief History of the End of the World: Hear our panel of guest experts
  • Live Music: Contemplate our “life out of balance” as Disaster Passport performs its live score to Koyaanisqatsi
  • As with all Adult Swims: enjoy cocktails, other drinks, snacks, and artisanal pizza from The Roman Candle—and grown-ups-only playtime in the museum!

Featuring TWO special add-ons!

  • Laser Tag Armageddon: Suit up and take aim in a laser tag course constructed by UltraZone Laser Tag in our very own Wildernest exhibit. Battle your friends (or frenemies) in the ultimate Armageddon practice run.$10 per person for a 15-minute session, including 3 games; you will be emailed a list of available timeslots between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. 
  • Candle Lantern Crafting Workshop: How better to light your dugout after the grid fails than with the warm glow of a beautiful hand-crafted lantern, made by yourself in happier times? Design and craft a handmade beeswax candle lantern to cherish to the end of days. $5 per person

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-256-6445
