Adult Swim

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Feed your brain at Science Fair!
Try out hands-on experiments, get your craft on with STEM-themed projects, and learn how current scientific research can inform and support causes you care about. Tonight’s event is presented in partnership with UW Catalysts for Science Policy.
Featured activities:
- Team Trivia: SCIENCE!
- STEAM Crafting Zone:
- Platonic solids paper crafts
- Paint with dry ice
- Shrinky Dinks
- Paper tower engineering challenge
- All-Star Science Policy Panel, 7:30–8:30 p.m.
- Hands-On Exploration Stations with UW-Madison
- Get in-depth on cool and critical topics with experts from UW-Madison. A full list of topics and descriptions is below.
Special Add-On Activities:
- Add-On: LED Name Badge Be the envy of your next networking event! Create your own custom-etched, light-up LED name badge. $10 advance; $12 at the door (if available).
