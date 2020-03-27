Adult Swim

press release:

Feed your brain at Science Fair!

Try out hands-on experiments, get your craft on with STEM-themed projects, and learn how current scientific research can inform and support causes you care about. Tonight’s event is presented in partnership with UW Catalysts for Science Policy.

Featured activities:

Team Trivia: SCIENCE!

STEAM Crafting Zone:

Platonic solids paper crafts

Paint with dry ice

Shrinky Dinks

Paper tower engineering challenge

All-Star Science Policy Panel, 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Hands-On Exploration Stations with UW-Madison

Get in-depth on cool and critical topics with experts from UW-Madison. A full list of topics and descriptions is below.

Special Add-On Activities: