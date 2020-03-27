Adult Swim

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Feed your brain at Science Fair! 

Try out hands-on experiments, get your craft on with STEM-themed projects, and learn how current scientific research can inform and support causes you care about. Tonight’s event is presented in partnership with UW Catalysts for Science Policy.

Featured activities:

  • Team Trivia: SCIENCE!
  • STEAM Crafting Zone:
  • Platonic solids paper crafts
  • Paint with dry ice
  • Shrinky Dinks
  • Paper tower engineering challenge
  • All-Star Science Policy Panel, 7:30–8:30 p.m.
  • Hands-On Exploration Stations with UW-Madison

Special Add-On Activities:

  • Add-On: LED Name Badge Be the envy of your next networking event! Create your own custom-etched, light-up LED name badge.  $10 advance; $12 at the door (if available).

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
