media release:Come celebrate the fresh-start feeling of a new move without the stress of packing up your life. Kick back with a cold beer, test your skills with cardboard box Tetris, acquire a new fave thing at our oddity swap, and more!

Please note: The museum is NOT actually moving. Please do not call that friend with a truck or start boxing up the gift shop... we have packing tape, and we’re not afraid to use it.

Tickets

Ages 21+ ONLY

$20 in advance

$25 day of the event

Bring the whole moving crew! Get 10% off for 10 or more tickets, applied automatically at checkout.

Please note, this event is not affiliated with ADULT SWIM, the television and entertainment network—also, we don’t have a swimming pool.

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum borrows the public pool tradition of kicking out the kids so adults can have the place to themselves (just without actual swimming). Adult Swim makes space to play like a grown-up—crafting, drinking, and gorp-ing your way through the museum.

