press release: Adult Swim: Halloweird: Friday, October 21, 5:30–9 pm

Like the antagonist in a slasher movie, some things just keep coming back.

Adult Swim at MCM is back, with one of our most popular themes ever: Halloween! Wear your favorite costume or make costume accessories when you get here. Enjoy Halloween-themed special activities, crafts, and decor, in addition to all the fun of playing like a grown-up in the children's museum.

I've been waiting for years, give me my tickets now!

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum honors the public pool tradition of kicking the kids out so adults can have the space to themselves (no pool included). This ages-21-&-up event series invites you to play like a grown-up in the museum's exhibits with additional special crafts and activities around a popular theme.

Halloweird Activities

Get sketchy or model your costume for a fast-draw competition

Make spooky-silly ghost footprint art

Relive a childhood nightmare as you share your worst trick-or-treat "treat"

Enjoy a vintage horror flick with live sci-fi accompaniment

Enter our costume fashion show and contest to win fabulous prizes

Halloween crafts til your fingers are sore!

$20 advance (advance sales end at noon on day of event); $25 at the door (as available, tickets may sell out). For grown-ups, ages 21 & up.

Please note, this event is not affiliated with ADULT SWIM, the television and entertainment network—they asked us nicely to tell you that. Also, we don’t have a swimming pool.