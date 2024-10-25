media release: Get ready for a screamin’ good time at Adult Swim

Celebrate the season of the witch with a campy, sequined twist! We’re working with Outreach LGBT Resource Center and Ravyn Entertainment to bring you a night of ghoulish glamor, uncanny crafts, and dreadfully good drag.

Tickets (21+ only): $20 advance, $25 day of event. Bring 10 or more friends and get 10% off your ticket order.

Featured Activities

Scream Queens Drag Review: 7-7:30 and 8-8:30 pm

Premiere Team Trivia: sessions at 6, 7, and 8 pm

Bling Fling: bedazzle yourself in our Art Studio – make a tiara, festoon yourself with jewels, and add a glitter tattoo to complete your ensemble.

Glow Zone: enjoy a scavenger hunt in the Wonderground with glow-in-the-dark cotton candy served after dusk

Foley Flick: create spine-tingling sound effects to accompany a silent horror film on the rooftop, 7-8:30 pm

What is Adult Swim?

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum borrows the age-old tradition of kicking out the kids before things get delightfully spooky. Adult Swim makes space to play like a grown-up—crafting, drinking, and screaming your way through the museum.

Read our ticket cancellation/exchange policy.