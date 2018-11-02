press release: Join us for a celebration of the harvest & high fantasy!

There’s a chill in the air and (pumpkin) heads are rolling. We’re getting into the spirit of the darkest time of the year with a celebration of our favorite high-fantasy book/TV series and also all things yummy and harvest-related!

Grand Exposition with Perfumes of the Ancient World, Textile Art Demonstrations, Heraldry, and Combat Armaments

Marvel at the Ice & Fire All-Star Variety Show, featuring Bardic Circle songs, Shuvani Tribal Bellydance, and Sockrates Sock Puppet Carnival of Morals and Logic

Make Game of Thrones Snowflakes, Stamped Leather Bracelets, Dragon Eggs, and Harvest Crowns

Snap a souvenir selfie in the Iron Throne

Challenge your friends to a house scavenger hunt or catapult target challenge

Learn the art and craft of mead-making

Pewter Pendant Workshop: Need a talisman for luck or a token of house allegiance? Etch a custom mold and then cast a pewter pendant of your own design, to wear or carry for fair fortune. $10 per person for one pendant and neck cord; this premium craft add-on does not include event admission. Quantities limited.

Adult Swim is Madison Children's Museum's series of fun evenings for grown-ups age 21+.

Enjoy drinks, snacks, and artisanal pizza from the Roman Candle and grown-ups only playtime within the museum!

Come see why Adult Swim is one of Madison’s favorite night-out activities.

Learn more and get tickets: http://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/event/adult-swim-winter-is-coming/