A participant at a past Adult Swim event.

media release: Join us for a night of classic sleepover antics. Picture your best PJ fits, nostalgic crafts, late-night eats, a sock-sliding tournament, and more. And when the night ends, you get to crash in your own bed—perks of being a grown-up!

Adult Swim tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event; ages 21+ only. Group discount: Bring 10 or more friends and get 10% off your ticket order.

What is Adult Swim, anyway?

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum borrows the public pool tradition of kicking out the kids so adults can have the place to themselves (just without the water, swimsuits, or poolside crochet koozies). Adult Swim makes space to play like a grown-up—knitting, drinking, and dancing your way through the museum.