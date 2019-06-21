Adult Swim

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Adult Swim goes to camp! Join Madison Children’s Museum and our programming partner, Badgerland Girl Scouts, for classic summer camp crafts, outdoor games, and a rooftop singalong with Hoot ‘n Annie.

  • Craft lanyards, friendship bracelets, and more!
  • Compete in the Color Wars by capturing flags hidden throughout the museum
  • Practice outdoor camping skills with Badgerland Girl Scouts
  • VIP Ticket ($10 add-on) includes a trip to our gourmet s’mores bar and a tie-dye bandanna workshop.

