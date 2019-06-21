press release: Adult Swim goes to camp! Join Madison Children’s Museum and our programming partner, Badgerland Girl Scouts, for classic summer camp crafts, outdoor games, and a rooftop singalong with Hoot ‘n Annie.

Craft lanyards, friendship bracelets, and more!

Compete in the Color Wars by capturing flags hidden throughout the museum

Practice outdoor camping skills with Badgerland Girl Scouts

VIP Ticket ($10 add-on) includes a trip to our gourmet s’mores bar and a tie-dye bandanna workshop.