Adult Swim

press release: Gas up the Delorean, Windex the Tardis, or fill the hot tub … It’s a celebration of all things time travel, and every genre is fair game! Join us for a night of crafts, games, and activities inspired by our favorite time travel media as well as any/all periods an intrepid chrononaut might encounter in their journeys.

Costumes from any period—past, present, or future—are encouraged. And bring your selfie stick! Share your pictures from the Swim on Instagram and to our Facebook event with the #AdultSwimTimeWarp tag. We’ll be giving out prizes for the photos with the most unlikely costume parings.

Craft your own personal time-travel device and upgrade it with one or more optional LED light kit. (You can also turn it into an Infinity Gauntlet, Pip-Boy, or whatever other creation you’re inspired to invent!)

Gather your companions—or make one in your laboratory—and let’s do the time warp… again!