media release: Something wicked this way comes… it’s Adult Swim: Wicked Fun!

Start your Halloween night off with some wicked good fun!

It’s a bewitching night of ghoulish glamor, uncanny crafts, and magical mischief as the adults take over the museum. Whether you’re giving full Glinda or just wearing your resting witch face, all levels of costume commitment are welcome!

Ages 21+ ONLY

$20 in advance

$25 day of the event

Bring the whole coven! Get 10% off for 10 or more tickets, applied automatically at checkout.

Please note, this event is not affiliated with ADULT SWIM, the television and entertainment network—also, we don’t have a swimming pool.

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum borrows the public pool tradition of kicking out the kids so adults can have the place to themselves (just without actual swimming). Adult Swim makes space to play like a grown-up—crafting, drinking, and gorp-ing your way through the museum.

Adult Swim is presented by Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.