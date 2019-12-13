press release: Adult Swim: Wizard Academy Yule Ball, Friday, December 13, 6–10 p.m. Madison Children’s Museum’s popular adults-only evening is back, bringing a holiday twist to our most popular theme ever: Wizard Academy! We’re channeling the festivity and drama of the Hogwarts Yule Ball with live music, potions crafting, New Year’s divinations, our mandrake nursery, and more. Tickets are on sale now. Ages 21+.

We couldn’t book the Wyrd Sisters, but we got the next best thing: Seasaw will perform live!

Craft sparkling potions as jewelry, gifts, or ornaments

Delve into the obscure art and science of wand making

Adopt your own “adorable” mandrake from our mandrake nursery

Unfog your future with divination lessons, with a special emphasis on New Year’s divination and luck traditions

Compete to win the Triwizard cup for your school in our most challenging scavenger hunt yet!