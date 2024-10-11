Advance Base, Katie Malco, Loveblaster

media release: DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00 / Tickets sliding scale $15-$20

ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

Advance Base is the melancholic soft rock recording project of Chicago singer/songwriter Owen Ashworth (formerly of Casiotone for the Painfully Alone). Using a two-handed arsenal of electric piano, Omnichord, samplers, effect pedals & drum machines, Ashworth builds minimalist, heavy-hearted, & nostalgia-obsessed ballads around his conversational baritone. The warm, electronic sound of Advance Base has been described as "lo-fi," "depressed" & "weirdly uplifting."

Advance Base has supported The Postal Service, Pedro the Lion, The Mountain Goats, Stephin Merritt, Dean Wareham, Slaughter Beach Dog & Wednesday. Owen Ashworth is also the sole founder, owner and operator of Orindal Records.

Advance Base Audiotree session

"Rabbits" music video

“Christmas in Nightmare CIty” music video

“Under the name Casiotone for the Painfully Alone, Owen Ashworth spent over a decade giving voice to the anxieties of young misfits with battery-powered keyboards serving as his primary accompaniment. He rebranded himself as Advance Base in 2011, and the best moments on his newest album find melancholy taking a backseat to lucid, unguarded sincerity.” - Pitchfork

"remarkable eye for minutiae and mundane detail” - NPR

“It’s with no exaggeration we describe Owen Ashworth as one of the most consistent and important songwriters in contemporary indie music. From the earliest Casiotone For the Painfully Alone demos to most recent Advance Base single ‘Little Sable Point Lighthouse‘, Owen has crafted a catalogue of characters and circumstances with few rivals in the modern era. His is an ever evolving body of work which stands out in its deftness and humility and empathy and care, bringing to life individuals from across the spectrum of human experience while remaining unerringly attuned to the tender, fallible heart at the centre of each.” - Various Small Flames

"A Raymond Carver short story collection set to music by a Joan of Arc-era OMD" - MOJO Magazine

http://advancebasemusic.com/

https://advancebase.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/advance_base/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4YIMPSc3zZLRwe4Ujaxjce?si=rcBJlxfXTDi-5Hgv2ID20A

Katie Malco released her debut album, Failures, via 6131 Records (Julien Baker, Joyce Manor, Caspian) during lockdown in 2020. Failures is a coming-of-age record that, through soul-baring songwriting and gut-punch guitars, documents Malco’s adolescence; vignettes of a troubled teenage life in an abusive household, growing up and battling acute self-doubt.

Armed with only an old telecaster that's seen better days (played upside down) and her storied lyrics, Katie has toured the UK, USA and mainland Europe with the likes of Julien Baker, Alvvays, Jenny Lewis, Fenne Lily, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Bob Mould, and Dawes.

https://katiemalco.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/katieannemalco/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5t9yM2ABZVQrUXJqa7HTSt?si=m_QrdN9BS22ns902Afb4Dg

Loveblaster is a Madison-grown, indie-slowcore trio whose vocal harmonies and lyrical prowess combine to create “arresting tension… underneath [a] minimal, gentle surface.” (Scott Gordon, Tone Madison). Reduced to just an electric guitar, snare drum, and crash cymbal for live performances, the pair adapts their somber tone in a way which proves that though the members may be few, their passion does not compromise. FFO: Low, Sparklehorse, Songs: Ohia.

https://loveblaster.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/loveblaster.wi/

https://spotify.link/B8ygSwdfUCb

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.