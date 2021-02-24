ONLINE: Advance Planning for Everyone

media release: You need a will! It doesn’t matter how much money that you have. Our presenter, Chris Schmidt is an attorney at Boardman Clark. He will cover the following important points:

- Why is a will important for you to have?

- Why should everyone have a power of attorney for finances and health care?

-What is the difference between a power of attorney and a will or trust?

-What should you consider when planning for retirement benefits?

Register for this free presentation by clicking here or by emailing Gary at gflesher@cityofmadison.com.