Advanced Analytics for Supporting Public Policy, Bracketology & Beyond

The latest in the Library's Scholar'd for Life series:

Laura Albert

Associate Dean of Engineering

"Advanced analytics for supporting public policy, bracketology, and beyond!"

Thursday, September 21, at 7:00 PM

Middleton Public Library - Archer Room

In this, the 4th lecture in our year-long Scholar'd for Life series, Professor Albert will talk about how engineers use math to solve problems and design better systems. She will provide an overview of her discipline of operations research and advanced analytics and will discuss its wide ranging applications, focusing on examples from her research that address problems in homeland security, emergency response, and bracketology.

Laura Albert is an Assistant Dean in the School of Engineering and an expert in the fields of operations research and advanced analytics. Her research focuses on modeling and solving real-world discrete optimization problems with application to homeland security, disasters, emergency response, public services, and healthcare. She is also interested in sports analytics and bracketology and writes the blog "Punk Rock Operations Research" at punkrockor.com



"Scholared for Life" is a lecture series presented by the Middleton Public Library in partnership with the UW Madison Speaker's Bureau. Taking the "Wisconsin Idea" as its starting point, this series aims to promote lifelong learning, intellectual curiosity, and engagement between academics and the community as a whole.