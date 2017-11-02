Advanced Care Planning: It’s About the Conversation

press release: Presented by a registered nurse, this one-hour session will teach participants about advanced care planning. Advance Care Planning is a process of understanding, reflecting on, and discussing future medical decisions. All adults should think about, discuss and create an Advanced Care Plan, regardless of age and current health status. Having an advance care plan is truly a gift for yourself and others.

The session will cover:

What is advanced care planning?

Understanding your healthcare treatment options

Clarifying your healthcare goals

Weighing options about the kind of care you would want or not want

not want Choosing a health care agent who can speak for you if you cannot speak for yourself

How to communicate your wishes with your family, friends and healthcare provider

Handouts on the topic will be available for participants at the end of the session.

Location: Meriter Business Center – 2650 Novation Parkway, Madison

This program is being offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.

There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To cancel your registration, please contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.