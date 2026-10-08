Advanced Planning as an Act of Love

media release: What does it mean to plan for death when your life, relationships, finances, or family structure don't necessarily fit neatly into the systems built around us?

This fall, Catherine, your death project manager, and financial professional Pilot Lee will join us for a free virtual workshop exploring advanced planning as an act of care—for ourselves and for the people who may one day be responsible for carrying out our wishes.

The conversation is particularly geared toward artists, queer folks, people with chosen family, and anyone whose life may require more intentional planning to ensure their wishes and relationships are protected and understood.

This program is made possible through Madison Arts Commission grant funding.

Note: This workshop is a space for learning, reflection, and starting important conversations. Pilot and Catherine will share general information to help you think through what tools may be available to you. Because everyone’s circumstances are different, this workshop is not a substitute for personalized legal, financial, medical, or estate planning advice. We encourage participants to seek professional guidance for decisions specific to their own lives.