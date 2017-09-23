press release: On Saturday, September 23, 2017, the Edgewood College School of Business is pleased to invite the Greater Madison Community to a free Business Conference, “Advancing Business Opportunities and Knowledge through Education, Networking & Community Engagement.”

The Conference consists of a keynote address, an employer’s showcase, a networking event, and five panel sessions, exploring the topics of:

· The Keys to Starting a Successful Business

· Planning for Careers in Finance & Accounting

· Opportunities & Challenges in Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Marketing

· How Diversity & Inclusion Drives Employee Engagement

· The Business of Sports & Entertainment

This year’s keynote address is Mr. Joseph Koss, President and CEO, Culver Franchising System, Inc.

To register, please visit: https://www.edgewood.edu/ executive-speaker-series

The conference will be hosted at Edgewood’s main campus, in the Predolin Humanities Center, 1000 Edgewood College Drive. Continental breakfast is served at 8am and the first panel session begins at 8:45am. The School of Business will host a networking event for its alumni beginning at 2:15pm, and the Conference closes at 4:00pm.