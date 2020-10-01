ONLINE: Advancing Health Equity in the Era of COVID-19

media release: Our first Real Talk for Real Change symposium dove into the subject of leading antiracist school communities. With the help of multiple guest speakers, we discussed what antiracist leadership means, how to accomplish that goal, and more. After a very successful start to the series, we are happy to announce the second event: “Advancing Health Equity in the Era of COVID-19.”

Each country has handled the pandemic differently to varying results. Unfortunately, the United States has not handled the pandemic well, with no end to it in sight. Equity in health care during this time is as important as ever.

The data is clear: structural racism exists in health care. The second iteration of this series will explore the challenges faced by those served unequally in the health care system, and outline strategies for promoting health equity in times of crisis.

LaVar Charleston, associate dean for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, will host a panel facilitated by Rich Halverson, associate dean for Innovation, Outreach, and Partnerships. The panel features the following special guests:

Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, chief diversity officer, UW Health

Nick Frost, professor, UW–Madison Counseling Psychology

Andrea Gilmore-Bykovskyi, professor, UW–Madison School of Nursing

Olayinka Shiyanbola, professor, UW–Madison School of Pharmacy

Alia Stevenson, chief programs officer, Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness

Real Talk for Real Change

The Real Talk for Real Change symposia series is open to the public and focuses on the critical issues of racial justice in education by centering the voices of UW–Madison scholars of color and community members. Our hope is to share knowledge and facilitate conversations that will equip our UW–Madison and the wider education community to focus on equity in our education policies, curriculum, and practices of teaching and learning.

This event is hosted by the School of Education’s Offices of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (OEDI) and PLACE. This partnership was made possible by the generosity of the Wisconsin Center for Education Products and Services (WCEPS) and the School of Education’s Impact 2030 Initiative.

